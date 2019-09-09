Protesters call on Trump to 'liberate' HK

Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to Hong Kong's streets yesterday and marched to the US consulate, urging American lawmakers to pass legislation in support of the territory's democratic aspirations.

Demonstrators carried red, white and blue signs and waved the US flag, calling on President Donald Trump to "liberate Hong Kong".

As has happened in the past with the generally peaceful demonstrations, violence broke out at the end of the day. A subway station was vandalised and police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the popular Causeway Bay shopping district.