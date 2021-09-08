Prosecutors drop sexual assault case against former Alibaba employee

SHANGHAI • Chinese prosecutors have dropped a case against a former Alibaba Group Holding employee accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague, saying they had determined that he had committed forcible indecency, but not a crime.

The employee, identified by his surname Wang, was detained by police last month after a female Alibaba employee posted an 11-page account on Alibaba's intranet, saying a manager and a client had sexually assaulted her during a business trip to eastern China's Jinan city.

She said her superiors and human resources department did not take her report seriously, triggering a fierce public backlash against the e-commerce giant, which later fired Mr Wang and suspended other executives.

Jinan prosecutors' office said Mr Wang's behaviour did not constitute a criminal offence so the local police detained him for an administrative penalty of just "indecency", which carries a maximum penalty of 15 days.

Plaintiffs can separately pursue civil complaints.

"Released at dawn," Mr Wang's wife posted on Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter, yesterday.

Prosecutors, however, have approved the arrest of the client who has been identified by his surname Zhang. Jinan police have accused both men of committing acts of forcible indecency, but have not provided details.

"Forcible indecency" is a broad category that encompasses sexual assault and stops short of rape, state-owned CCTV reported.

The female employee said in her account that she was mostly unconscious during the incident and woke up to find her clothes had been removed.

Alibaba said in response to the decision by prosecutors that it has a zero-tolerance policy regarding sexual misconduct.

Jinan Hualian Supermarket, Zhang's former employer, did not respond to a request for comment.

The late Monday ruling triggered outrage online, sparking debate about the treatment of female workers across companies in China. The police statement generated more than 10,000 comments on Weibo, with many users expressing anger over failures to protect women.

"Message received: Sexually assaulting women won't put you behind bars," one Weibo user wrote.

"This guy should start a training course: how to conduct forcible indecency that is not criminal," said another.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG