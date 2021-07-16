Propaganda efforts under way to raise Xi's stature

The Communist Party of China's 20th party congress is still over a year away but efforts are being steadily stepped up to boost President Xi Jinping's prominence in the party and the centrality of his ideas.

Mr Xi is widely expected to seek a third term in power when party leaders gather for the twice-a-decade party congress at the end of next year.

On Monday, the party's central committee and the State Council sent out a policy guideline on strengthening ideological and political work, which stressed the importance of "arming" the party and educating the people on Mr Xi's political ideology.

This included enhancing "the political, ideological, theoretical and emotional identification with 'Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era'", said the guideline, which was published on the front page of the party's official People's Daily newspaper.

Experts say these efforts show the Chinese leader is consolidating his power in the party.

"It is no secret that Xi wants to extend his term beyond the usual 10 years, possibly by another one or two (five-year) terms, so he needs a big build-up in terms of internal propaganda," said Professor Willy Lam of the Centre for China Studies at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

In the past week, Chinese media reported that two new research centres studying Mr Xi's political ideology and thinking have been established - the Research Centre for Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilisation and the Research Centre for Xi Jinping Economic Thought. The centres take their name from Mr Xi's political ideology and conduct research into how to translate his ideas into policy.

In all, there are 18 such research centres, affiliated with educational institutes and universities or local governments.

Some of these centres, including the two latest ones, look into specific policy areas such as the military, rule of law and diplomacy.

Associate Professor Alfred Wu of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy said it was significant that Mr Xi's thinking was being emphasised in areas like the economy, which is traditionally the responsibility of the Chinese Premier.

Prof Wu pointed out that Mr Xi has been gradually expanding his influence over various policy areas by putting himself in charge of "leading small groups" within the party that handle critical policy issues such as Taiwan, foreign affairs or the economy.

These groups help coordinate policies within different areas of China's sprawling bureaucracy.

"(Mr Xi) is consolidating his power but at the same time also diluting the power of the Premier," said Prof Wu.

Prof Lam added that this expansion of Mr Xi's thought and influence over broad areas of policy was something that did not happen even during the days of Mao Zedong. "Of course, the mass media was not as developed back then. Now, you have books and social media apps," he said.

In 2019, the party's propaganda department released an app called Xuexi Qiangguo - which could be translated as "Study strong to strengthen the nation" or "Study Xi Jinping to make the nation strong" - that has been compared to the "little red book" of the Mao era.

"This is all part of a propaganda build-up to the 20th party congress, and lays a theoretical foundation to give the public and the foreign world an explanation as to why it is good for China for Xi Jinping to continue as the No. 1 leader," said Prof Lam.

Some observers also say Mr Xi could be laying the groundwork to shorten the official term for his political ideology in China's Constitution to just "Xi Jinping Thought" at the party congress, and further raise his stature within the party. It would put him on a par with Mao, whose "Mao Zedong Thought" is also enshrined in the Constitution.

But Professor Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute in London, said Mr Xi's priority now is to get a third term confirmed, so he is likely not in a rush to shorten his political ideology to just "Xi Jinping Thought" from its current unwieldy term.

"The long-winded formulation actually serves a purpose for him. It states clearly that his 'Thought' is for a new era, implying that Xi has ushered in a new era in China," said Prof Tsang.