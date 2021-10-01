Promotion of Kim's sister to top govt body solidifies her status

SEOUL • Sister, adviser, and now top official: the latest promotion of Ms Kim Yo Jong, sibling to North Korea's leader, solidifies her position in Pyongyang's circles of power, analysts say.

She has long been among Mr Kim Jong Un's closest lieutenants and one of the most influential women in the isolated regime, and it was made official yesterday when state media announced she had been appointed to the State Affairs Commission, the country's top government body.

It is a major step up from her relatively junior position as a vice-department director in the ruling party. It is also likely to heighten speculation that she could be a long-shot candidate to succeed her brother, whose health is a regular topic of rumour, if he dies.

Such a transition would give the socially conservative North its first female leader, but analysts caution that this would defy convention.

"Kim Jong Un has raised Kim Yo Jong's status," said Dr Shin Beom-chul of the Korea Research Institute for National Strategy.

Born in 1988, according to Seoul's Ministry of Unification, Ms Kim is one of three children born to Mr Kim's predecessor Kim Jong Il and his third known partner, former dancer Ko Yong Hui. Ms Kim was educated in Switzerland alongside her brother and rose rapidly up the ranks once he inherited power after their father's death in 2011.

Her existence was barely known to the wider world until her father's funeral, when she was seen on state television standing right behind Mr Kim Jong Un, looking tearful and ashen-faced.

In contrast, an inscrutable smile played on her lips when she rode down an escalator at Incheon airport as her brother's envoy to the 2018 Winter Olympics, becoming the first member of the North's ruling dynasty to set foot in the South since the Korean War.

Every detail of her visit was closely watched, from the clothes she wore to the bag she was carrying and even her handwriting.

In keeping with secrecy shrouding North Korea's leaders, it is not known whether she is married.

More recently, she has often been seen at her brother's side, including at summits with South Korean leader Moon Jae-in and then United States President Donald Trump. On their 60-hour train journey to Hanoi for a meeting which then collapsed, she was seen bringing Mr Kim an ashtray when he stepped off for a cigarette break.

She has also regularly issued statements in her own name, making vitriolic denunciations of Washington or Seoul, particularly when the North blew up a liaison office on its side of the border last year that the South had built.

Other than her brother, Ms Kim is now the highest-ranked member of the "Paektu bloodline" - a Northern term for the siblings' grandfather Kim Il Sung and his descendants, who have led the nuclear-armed country since its foundation.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE