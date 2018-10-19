Probe launched against police who detained teacher in China for making student stand in front of class

BEIJING (CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Local disciplinary authorities in Central China's Hunan province are looking into a case where a female teacher was taken to a police station for punishing her student by making her stand in front of the classroom for a few minutes.

The Zhuzhou county's publicity department on Thursday (Oct 18) confirmed that the teacher was detained by police for investigation, and the police station's deputy director has been suspended.

Further investigation is ongoing and the result was to be released on Friday, it added.

The 27-year-old teacher, surnamed He, of Yuhong Primary School in Zhuzhou county, was hauled up by several police officers on Tuesday morning, according to a report by news website paper.com

She was detained for more than seven hours in the interrogation room and released at around 3pm.

Ms He had asked a female student in her class who was late to stand in front of the classroom for a few minutes. The student contacted her father, who then alerted the police.

"I don't know who gave the deputy director of the police station such power? What did I do wrong? I have never slapped a child just because he or she is late. Why should I receive such a treatment when I work so diligently?" Ms He said in the WeChat group after leaving the police station.

Her remarks were confirmed by her colleague.