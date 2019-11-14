Pro-China politician eyeing Taiwan presidency

TAIPEI • A China-friendly veteran politician has joined the race for Taiwan's presidency in a potential blow to Beijing, ramping up the pressure on its preferred candidate as the latter struggles to reinvigorate a flagging campaign to unseat President Tsai Ing-wen.

People First Party (PFP) chairman James Soong announced that he plans to make a fourth bid for Taiwan's presidency at a briefing in Taipei yesterday.

A Soong campaign would likely hurt the chances of China-friendly Kuomintang's (KMT) candidate Han Kuo-yu, since he and Mr Soong both draw support from voters who favour the status quo of de facto independence combined with continued exchanges with China.

Mr Soong's PFP opposes formal independence for Taiwan.

Ms Tsai's Democratic Progressive Party is pro-independence.

Parties have until Monday to nominate candidates for the Jan 11 vote.

Mr Soong was born in Hunan, central China, in 1942, before his family fled to Taiwan seven years later alongside KMT's retreating General Chiang Kai-shek.

A well-known figure in local politics in the 1980s and 1990s, Mr Soong has contested and lost three previous bids for Taiwan's presidency since 2000. In his most recent attempt, in 2016, he garnered almost 13 per cent of the vote.

Around 8 per cent of voters support Mr Soong for president, according to a poll by the Apple Daily newspaper on Monday. Ms Tsai continues to lead the KMT's Mr Han by around 15 percentage points.

Mr Soong may think this is his year, "given Mr Han's waning popularity", said political science professor Shelley Rigger at Davidson College. "At a minimum, having a standard bearer in the presidential race would give his People First Party more visibility for the legislative party list race." The legislative election will be held concurrently with the presidential vote.

BLOOMBERG