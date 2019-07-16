Pro-China mayor to face Tsai in Taiwan presidential polls next year

TAIPEI • A China-friendly mayor in Taiwan has won the opposition party's nomination for the 2020 presidential polls, beating billionaire Terry Gou and posing a direct challenge to President Tsai Ing-wen, who is seeking re-election.

The opposition Kuomintang (KMT) yesterday said Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu beat four other contenders in a national tally for its primary race, including Mr Gou, founder of Apple supplier Foxconn.

The others are New Taipei City's former mayor Eric Chu, Taipei County's ex-magistrate Chou Hsi-wei, and Mr Chang Ya-chung, president of the Sun Yat-sen School.

The self-ruled island is set to hold its presidential election in January amid heightened tension with China, which sees it as a wayward province and has not ruled out the use of force to return it to the fold.

Mr Han gained island-wide popularity after winning the mayoral election in November in the southern port city of Kaohsiung, a former stronghold of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

"The past three years under the rule of Tsai Ing-wen have been too disappointing," Mr Han told reporters at KMT's headquarters in Taipei after the results.

"DPP supporters should open their eyes and think it over."

The Mayor triggered controversy after he met several senior officials in China earlier this year, including Mr Wang Zhimin, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in Hong Kong.

INDEPENDENT CAST

Mr Han has said both sides are part of "one China", a cherished principle for Beijing. He previously described Taiwan independence as being "more scary" than syphilis.

Mr Han led the seven-day phone survey of more than 15,000 people across Taiwan, winning 44.8 per cent support, against 27.7 per cent for Mr Gou, who ranked second.

Another mayor - Taipei's Ko Wen-je - is widely expected to announce his entry into the race as an independent in the coming weeks.

Mr Gou, who launched an extensive campaign including banners on buses and online ads, thanked supporters and congratulated Mr Han. "I will never change my passion for the Republic of China. I will never give up my dedication to the Republic of China," Mr Gou said, using Taiwan's official name.

Ms Tsai's administration suffered a defeat in local elections late last year amid mounting criticism over the party's reform agenda and rising pressure from China, which bristles at any countries that might lend Taiwan diplomatic legitimacy.

The island has ruled itself for seven decades but most countries do not recognise it - including the United States, which switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979. Yet Washington remains its most powerful unofficial ally and biggest arms supplier.

"If Han were to win, the US-Taiwan defence relationship would be fine, so long as there is no evidence that his victory was the result of Chinese interference and that his decisions, once in office, are purely his own and not controlled or overly influenced by Beijing," said Mr Derek Grossman, a senior defence analyst at Rand Corp.

