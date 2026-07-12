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Princess Aiko to visit Singapore in November for 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Princess Aiko is set to make an official visit to Singapore in November, marking her second official overseas visit aimed at fostering friendship and goodwill.

TOKYO – Princess Aiko, the daughter of Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, will make an official visit to Singapore in November, the Imperial Household Agency said on July 10 .

2026 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Singapore, with plans under consideration for the 24-year-old princess to pay a courtesy call on Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and to attend commemorative events.

This will be Princess Aiko’s second official overseas visit aimed at fostering friendship and goodwill, following her trip to Laos in November 2025. In May 2025, she toured the Singapore pavilion at the World Exposition in Osaka. KYODO NEWS