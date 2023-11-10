Priest counsels elderly, lonely scam victims who only wish to hear: ‘Thank you, grandma’

NARITA – In a serene temple in the countryside near Tokyo, the sound of a priest’s mobile phone breaks the silence.

On the other end of the line: A woman in her 70s who says she was swindled out of tens of millions of yen, becoming the latest elderly victim of fraud in ageing Japan.

“The bad guy is always the scammer, not you,” Shi Eiichi Shinohara tells the woman. “You’re a kind person. Never blame yourself.”

The 78-year-old grew up surrounded by monks, studied Buddhism at university and travelled abroad to Cambodia to work in a refugee camp before finally returning home to lead the temple in Narita, in Japan’s Chiba region.

Now, he coordinates a network of about 50 fellow Buddhist monks who offer counselling to those who have fallen into deep despair, including after being scammed.

Few realise “how devastating a toll fraud takes on its victims and that it can even drive them into suicide”, Shi Shinohara told AFP.

“I would say it’s tantamount to murder,” he said.

Grey prey

In a nation with the world’s second-oldest population, Japanese scammers find plenty of lucrative prey.

In 2022, organised fraudsters did more than 37 billion yen (S$333 million) in damage, up 30 per cent from 2021 and the first increase in years.

Elderly people account for nearly 90 per cent of victims, according to the National Police Agency.

Multiple factors are believed to be at play, including the advent of “yami baito” – black-market part-time jobs – advertised on social media by criminal gangs.

Part of the silver-haired generation’s vulnerability to scams stems from its lack of familiarity with new technology.

But Shi Shinohara, who says he has fielded thousands of calls from distraught victims over the years, believes isolation is also at play.

A growing number of older people in Japan live by themselves, and dying alone and unnoticed has become common enough that there is a Japanese term for it: “kodokushi”.

So when scammers call, sometimes pretending to be relatives in dire need of money, elderly people are often receptive.

These calls seem to promise old people “a great chance to break out of isolation”, Shi Shinohara says.

“They dream of being told: Thank you, grandma. You’re my lifesaver,” he said.

“Just when they feel they’ve been all but abandoned by the rest of their family, they come upon this chance to be useful again and win back respect. That’s the desire those scammers exploit.”