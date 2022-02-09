Prices of fresh produce soar in HK as virus curbs hit deliveries

HONG KONG • Hong Kong residents are facing a shortage of fresh food - and fast-rising prices for what they can find in stock - as anti-virus controls in mainland China leave truck drivers responsible for ferrying supplies unable to re-enter the city.

Fresh-produce supply has dropped as much as 70 per cent since last Saturday after some drivers tested positive for Covid-19, and subsequent testing and isolation measures caused delays to deliveries, according to an estimate by Mr Chan Fu-chuen, vice-chairman of the Chamber of Hong Kong Logistics Industry.

The shortage is particularly acute for vegetables and fresh fish, with Hong Kong relying on mainland China for more than 90 per cent of its needs. Average prices of those goods have spiked about 30 per cent, while some products that spoil easily, such as pea sprouts, have seen prices double, said Mr Thomas Ng, chairman of the Hong Kong Food Council and a fresh produce supplier.

"There are plenty of supplies but they're stuck at the border. The logistics chain has broken," he said.

Supermarket shelves across the city were bare yesterday, with only more expensive vegetables imported from overseas remaining.

Concerns about an extended shortage have also prompted shoppers to buy in bulk, worsening the situation. The panic buying is reminiscent of the earliest days of the pandemic in 2020 and comes during a traditionally tight period for food items.

Demand peaks during the Chinese New Year holiday, which took place last week, and prices usually rise as supply struggles to keep up.

A Hong Kong government spokesman said yesterday that the flow of cross-border vehicles has gradually returned to normal and supply of chilled pork, poultry and eggs is generally stable. The volume of vegetables that arrived in the wholesale market on Monday night was one-third of that the previous day, but supply picked up in the morning.

The sudden stress on the city's food-supply chain comes as Chinese officials rush to prevent a resurgent outbreak in Hong Kong from spilling over into Guangdong province.

Problems at the border began over the weekend, after the first truck driver tested positive. Two more drivers were later found to be infected. The Guangdong authorities issued new rules on Sunday requiring a negative Covid-19 test no older than 24 hours in order for drivers to cross from Hong Kong into mainland China. Drivers also need to be tested upon entry and daily during their stay.

Mr Stanley Chiang, chairman of Lok Ma Chau China-Hong Kong Freight Association, said the situation has been exacerbated by a rule stating that drivers who live in Hong Kong are banned from working in mainland China if someone in their residential block has Covid-19.

Daily Covid-19 caseloads in Hong Kong have surged past 600, straining healthcare and contact-tracing infrastructure.

