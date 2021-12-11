Prices drive search for cheaper, flexible alternatives to renting

HONG KONG • Squeezed out of the world's priciest property market, there is a growing group of millennials in Hong Kong who prefer a fuss-free "nomadic" lifestyle where they hop from one co-living space to another, or opt for hotel stays that are cheaper than normal rent as the tourism sector remains largely in coma.

Frenchman Morgan Pelissier, 25, had arrived in Hong Kong in February looking for a short-term housing arrangement. "My plan at the beginning was to move from flat to flat every three months to discover new areas of the city," he said. "I'm very busy with my work and I don't want to have to care about anything like cleaning, electricity and furnishings."

The founder and head of engineering services start-up Sparkmate moved in late May into a HK$10,000 (S$1,780) to HK$12,000-a-month 1,200 sq ft Central unit managed by co-living operator Hmlet. He shares the apartment with four others. Said Mr Pelissier: "I'm leaving Hong Kong in December because I have a few companies in Europe and one in Australia, so I need to travel... I will come back in three months, maybe in this room, maybe in another, I don't know. It depends on availability."

A room at a Hmlet apartment includes cleaning services, Internet and gas, and costs between HK$8,000 and HK$30,000. The cost of renting a 110 sq ft studio in a 56-year-old building in Wan Chai is HK$7,900. It is cheaper in areas like Mong Kok, where a 140 sq ft room sets one back by HK$4,800, as well as farther out in Tuen Mun, where rent for a 60 sq ft room could be as low as HK$3,500.

The general manager of Hmlet Hong Kong, Mr Dominik Wiesent, said operations have expanded on the back of a growing appetite for flexible living arrangements that come with an instant network. The company, whose tenants fall in the age group of 19 to 35, is now running at 95 per cent occupancy. "We are looking to expand further because we have such high demand now, and see the fundamentals coming back from a pre-Covid time," Mr Wiesent said.

Since the firm began operating in Hong Kong in 2018, its clientele has changed from solely young professionals to longer-staying locals and expats. Now, overseas-educated Hong Kongers and Chinese make up about 20-25 per cent, the largest group among them.

Mr Wiesent said: "When we first started off, we had a lot of transient, young professionals and expats coming from overseas. They embraced Hong Kong and wanted to stay at Hmlet because they get more than just a room. They also have that network, community, and a quick access to it."

Co-living has also taken off in Japan and South Korea, where pricey real estate has crushed home-ownership dreams.

In Tokyo for instance, social activist Anju Ishiyama, 32, gets a stunning view of Mount Fuji on a clear day from her home on the 13th floor of a 16-storey mixed-use Shibuya Cast building. Yet living in the prime real estate does not burn a hole in her wallet: She is among about 40 residents who stay in a sharehouse, known as Cift, that occupies the entire floor.

The residents at Cift - among them entrepreneurs, musicians, writers, engineers, a single mother, and a bartender - believe that companionship and friendship - with the necessary anti-Covid-19 infection measures - help tide over what has been an isolating period. "My parents are divorced, and I moved in wanting to find a family and feel what it is like to have one," said Ms Ishiyama.

The occasional feeling of loneliness and emptiness can be too much for bartender Dai Taura, 29. Cift has not only given him new friends but also a new perspective on how to find consensus amid disagreement while respecting minority opinions.

Since Shibuya Cast opened in May 2017, Cift has opened two other sharehouses - in Shibuya's Shoto district and another in Kyoto. There are 19 units at the Shibuya Cast sharehouse, each 15 sq m in size, costing 200,000 yen (S$2,406) per month. One unit can accommodate up to three or four people and the cost can be split among them.

Mr Yoichi Ikemoto, chief editor of real estate platform Suumo, said a reason for the rising popularity of sharehouses is the opportunity it offers for youth to network. "Youth can exchange ideas even in their private space, and this has merits because it can lead to project collaborations."

Co-living, a relatively new trend in South Korea, has also boomed with the number of single households rising rapidly from 2017 to reach 40 per cent of the total in October this year.

In Seoul's glitzy Gangnam district lies a triangular-shaped architectural beauty called Treehouse - a seven-storey co-living complex for millennials, most of whom are in their early 30s.

Comprising 72 studio and loft units - each equipped with a private bathroom and kitchenette - the award-winning complex features shared facilities such as a courtyard garden, relaxing lounge areas, work zones, laundry room, a space to groom pets, and even a car-sharing service.

Residents at Treehouse are mostly in their early 30s who want to be part of a bigger community, according to Bo.Daa, the design studio that created Treehouse.

A report released last year by co-living portal Come&Stay showed that there were 1,020 co-living spaces providing 7,306 beds as of mid 2019, up from 487 spaces and 3,486 beds in 2017. In 2013, there were just 17 co-living spaces offering 109 beds.

It costs 1.19 million won (S$1,390) to 1.69 million won a month for units which are 178 sq ft to 392 sq ft in size - considered to be on the pricey side, but they have found favour with tenants who appreciate the convenience and lifestyle offered.

The main users of co-living spaces are millennials who grew up in small families and are accustomed to having their own rooms and privacy, the report said.

Most millennials in South Korea rely on a unique rental scheme called jeonse. Under this arrangement, they pay a lump-sum deposit, usually 50 to 80 per cent of the value of the house, to stay in it for two years.

Tenants will have their deposit refunded at the end of the contract, and the interest collected from the amount by the landlord will be the rent.

The average price of a jeonse apartment in Seoul is 614.5 million won as at June this year - up 44 per cent from 2017. Data from the Financial Supervisory Service showed that people in their 20s and 30s took up jeonse loans worth 88.2 trillion won from banks as at June, up from 29.1 trillion won in 2017, which has triggered alarm.

Lawmaker Jung Woon-cheon has urged the government to closely monitor debt growth among young borrowers and to come up with pre-emptive measures to ease their financial burden.

Some municipal governments have already started offering public co-living spaces for millennials.

Wanju county in the southwestern province of North Jeolla launched a "youth share house" in 2017 to help young people who had returned from big cities to take up farming and other jobs in the rural area. Those selected will be able to live in a "youth share house" for up to three years for just 50,000 won in monthly rent. The county now operates 11 such spaces.

In Hong Kong, longer stays in hotels have also become popular with the locals.

The 2019 street protests followed by the Covid-19 pandemic in December that year were a double whammy for the city's tourism and retail industries.

Total visitor arrivals and hotel occupancy fell in 2019 due to the unrest but the sector was decimated by the pandemic the following year. Visitor arrivals into the territory plunged by 93.6 per cent to 3.6 million last year and hotel occupancy fell to 46 per cent from 79 per cent in 2019.

In an effort to try and keep their businesses afloat, hotels and serviced apartments cut staff and slashed room prices, with some offering long-stay packages at half the usual rate.

Ms Eva Choi, 35, who works in the finance sector, felt that staying in a hotel room or a serviced apartment was far better than renting an apartment, with the many choices which are also cheaper.

The Hong Kong resident has been quite happy with not being tied down by a long-term lease.

She picks rooms that are smaller with no kitchenettes, and they cost about HK$10,000 to HK$12,000 a month.

The additional cost of having a "kitchen" area is about HK$3,000 to HK$4,000.

"Usually I stay in one hotel for half a year and it's based on a contract. I will ask the hotel what they offer around a month before the contract ends to see if I will continue staying there," said Ms Choi.

How long she can continue with this arrangement is anybody's guess. The hospitality industry, which has about 300 hotels, seems to be on the mend, with occupancy rising slowly, up 17 percentage points to 60 per cent between January and September this year, from a year ago.

"Hotels will be getting more expensive next year," noted Ms Choi.

In the meantime, Hong Kong officials are trying to tackle the housing crunch on the territory through projects such as the Northern metropolis plan and reclaiming land for Lantau Tomorrow. They are also looking at setting a minimum floor area to make so-called nano flats more liveable.