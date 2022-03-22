Previous plane crashes in the mainland

BEIJING • A China Eastern Airlines passenger jet en route to Guangzhou from Kunming with 132 people on board crashed in the subtropical mountains of southern China yesterday, in the mainland's first commercial airliner crash since 2010.

Here are some notable crashes by commercial planes in mainland China over the past four decades, according to Aviation Safety Network, CCAonline.cn, and the Chinese state media.

2010: An Embraer E-190 regional jet flown by Henan Airlines crashed on approach to Yichun airport in low visibility, killing 44 of 96 people on board.

2004: A China Eastern plane crashed on Nov 21 shortly after it took off from an airport in northern China, killing 55.

2002: A China Northern Airlines jet carrying 112 people plunged into the sea off the north-east coastal city of Dalian on May 7. There were no survivors.

2000: On June 22, a Wuhan Airlines passenger plane was struck by lightning and exploded in mid-air, crashing in central China. At least 42 on board were killed.

1999: On Feb 24, China Southwest Airlines Flight 4509, flying from Chengdu to Wenzhou, disintegrated in mid-air and crashed into a village near Wenzhou, killing all 61 people on board.

1997: China Southern Airlines Flight 3456, a Boeing 737, crashed in Shenzhen during poor weather, killing 35 of 74 people on board.

1994: China Northwest Airlines Flight 2303 from Xi'an to Guangzhou crashed on June 6, killing all 160 people on board.

1993: A China Northern Airlines jet crashed as it prepared to land in western China, killing 12.

1993: On July 23, a China Northwest Airlines aircraft crashed into a lake after failing to get airborne during take-off at Yinchuan airport, killing 55 people.

1992: On Nov 24, a China Southern Airlines flight crashed on descent at Guilin airport, killing 141 people on board.

1988: In October, 46 people were killed when a Shanxi Airlines jet crashed in Linfen, in Shanxi province.

1988: On Jan 18, a China Southwest Airlines plane crashed in south-west China's Chongqing, killing 108 people.

1985: A China Civil Aviation airliner carrying 41 people crashed on landing in the eastern city of Jinan on Jan 18, killing 38 people.

1982: On April 26, a China Civil Aviation passenger jet crashed in Guangxi, killing 112.

REUTERS