Pretty in pink but green is nice too: Push to remake Japan's cherry blossom season

YUKI (AFP) - Japan's famed cherry blossom season blankets the country in the delicate white flowers of the prized and popular somei-yoshino tree, delighting residents and visitors alike. But some want change.

The season produces a nationwide frenzy, as forecasters compete to declare when full bloom will arrive, and Japanese unfurl picnic blankets for sometimes raucous flower-viewing parties - at least in pre-pandemic times.

The blooms of the ubiquitous somei-yoshino strain, which accounts for more than 90 percent of the cherry trees planted in Japan, last only around a week and tend to emerge simultaneously in a given region because the trees are clones of a single specimen.

And while the tree has become synonymous with blossom season, it is a growing headache for city planners because the strain is prone to disease and tends to grow too large to be well managed in urban settings.

"It's all about planting the right flora in the right place," says Mr Hideaki Tanaka, an expert on sakura - Japanese for cherry blossoms - who is trying to popularise other strains.

"There are all kinds of sakura, not just somei-yoshino. I want to help recreate the old times when people enjoyed a wide variety," added MrTanaka, 63.

He runs a farm in Yuki, in eastern Japan's Ibaraki prefecture, with around 1,000 sample trees of 400 cherry varieties.

His goal is to convince local officials across Japan to consider alternatives with petals in all shades of pink, or even rare green.

As Tanaka sits on the grass among his trees, nail-sized petals of pale pink flutter down in the gentle breeze, while elsewhere other flowers are still coming into bloom.

It is a scene more like the cherry blossom seasons Japanese enjoyed several centuries ago, with a range of blooms arriving at different times.

Promoting diversity

His farm is operated by the Flower Association of Japan, which gives cherry saplings to communities that want to create scenic spots to draw tourists and please residents.

The farm has distributed about three million saplings, including somei-yoshino, but it is now promoting the jindai-akebono variety which is more resistant to infection and grows smaller, making it easier to prune.

Its flowers bloom around four days earlier than somei-yoshino's and are a stronger pink colour.