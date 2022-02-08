Pressure on HK govt to step up curbs as cases double every 3 days

HONG KONG • Hong Kong reported a record number of coronavirus infections yesterday, with cases doubling every three days, putting pressure on the government to ramp up restrictions as it holds fast to its goal of eliminating the virus.

The city of 7.5 million people reported a record 614 coronavirus cases yesterday, in the biggest test yet for the Chinese territory's zero-Covid-19 strategy.

Only 150 infections could be linked, suggesting a significant number of silent chains of transmission in the community, and the authorities have pinned the ballooning rate on gatherings during Chinese New Year last week.

Hong Kong residents crowded supermarkets and neighbourhood fresh food markets yesterday to stock up on vegetables, noodles and other necessities.

Hong Kong imports 90 per cent of its food supplies, with the mainland its most important source. The government has said overall fresh food supplies "remained stable" after some cross-border truck drivers tested positive for the coronavirus and were forced to isolate.

The government has already signalled that it might tighten social distancing measures and lowered the criteria for releasing patients from mandatory hospital stays to alleviate the burden on facilities.

Yesterday, the authorities said that some close contacts will be able to quarantine at home for 14 days, provided they have suitable living quarters. Penny's Bay, the main quarantine centre, will from today start receiving low-risk Covid-19 patients.

"At the current rate, we will be seeing over 10,000 cases per day after just 15 days," said Mr Leung Chi Chiu, former chairman of the Hong Kong Medical Association's advisory committee on communicable diseases. He suggested a reversion to the tightest control measures to reduce social mixing by 70 per cent.

