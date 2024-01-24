Pressure mounts on South Korea president after public spat with leader of ruling party

Mr Han is known to be one of Mr Yoon’s closest advisers and confidantes.

In 2023 as justice minister, he sided Mr Yoon in opposing a Bill proposed by the opposition – that was eventually vetoed by the President – to launch a special investigation into First Lady Kim Keon-hee’s alleged involvement in stock manipulation.

But when Madam Kim was caught on camera supposedly accepting a Dior handbag worth three-million won (S$3,000) during a meeting with a pastor in September 2022, Mr Han finally admitted on Jan 18 during a party policy event that the controversy is “a matter of public concern”.

An opinion poll in December showed 53 per cent of respondents believe she had acted inappropriately.

Mr Han noted that the situation was “a planned setup using a spy cam”, but said there were “several misdeeds in handling the issue”, referring to the party’s stubborn silence for nearly 50 days after the controversy broke last November.

On Jan 19, a presidential official finally told reporters that “gifts given to the President or First Lady are not accepted by them personally. According to the relevant rules, the gifts are managed and stored by the State”.

Mr Yoon, known to be a devoted husband, has continued to stand firmly by his wife.

He was reportedly most upset by comparisons of his wife to Marie Antoinette, made by Mr Kim Kyung-yul, who was appointed by Mr Han to the PPP’s emergency leadership committee. The French queen was unpopular for her excesses and executed during the French Revolution.

Mr Kim suggested on Jan 17 that “an apology, whether from the president, the First Lady, or both, might be a way to soothe the feelings and hearts of the people”.

The same day, Mr Han publicly supported Mr Kim’s nomination for a parliamentary seat in a district in Seoul’s Mapo Ward, which Mr Yoon likely felt was a twist of the knife.

On Jan 21, the presidential office announced that Mr Yoon had withdrawn his support for Mr Han as party chief, effectively requesting his resignation.

Mr Han rejected the call for his resignation, telling reporters that his work would only be done after the elections. “The path that I’ve decided on is to walk for the people, so I will do my job,” he said.

The public rift between both men saw party members split into two camps.

Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, a PPP member, appeared to criticise Mr Han, saying on Facebook: “You may not know this because you have only held appointed positions. But if you lose the trust of the people and party members, the party leader can still be kicked out.”

But he also acknowledged that a resolution was urgently needed, given the impending elections.

Other lawmakers who came out to support Mr Han’s position included Mr Lee Soo-jeong, who is looking to run for office in Suwon, a city 30 minutes away from Seoul.

He said during a radio interview that the easiest way to resolve the conflict would be for Madam Kim to return the gift, explain herself and apologise to the public.

Public opinion also appears to be on the side of Mr Han. Two separate opinion polls released this week showed Mr Han’s approval rating to be 41.8 per cent, higher than Mr Yoon’s rating of 35.7 per cent.

Furthermore, 69 per cent of those polled called for Mr Yoon to state his position on the handbag controversy.

Looking ahead, analysts said the rift – despite the hasty patch-up – may be politically costly for the PPP, but recovery is possible if the handbag controversy can be resolved.

Prof Kim said: “Some people are still pinning hopes on Han to pull off some magic and steer Yoon into asking his wife to offer an apology.”

Prof Lee agreed, saying: “I think the rift is already a cost for them. So it is important for them to manage the consequences properly so that the cost does not become larger than it is now.”