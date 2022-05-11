President Yoon vows to lead South Korea out of crises

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol has pledged to build a society based on freedom and fairness, and to lead the nation out of multiple crises, including the Covid-19 pandemic, record-low economic growth and rising unemployment.

"It is our generation's calling to build a nation that espouses liberal democracy and ensures a thriving market economy, a nation that fulfils its responsibility as a trusted member of the international community, and a nation that truly belongs to the people," he said in his inauguration speech yesterday.

"We can overcome the challenges that we face today and the ones that we will undoubtedly have to face in the future."

Mr Yoon, 61, was sworn in as South Korea's 20th president in front of about 41,000 people gathered at the National Assembly Plaza. He was accompanied by his wife, Kim Kun-hee, in her first official appearance.

Singapore President Halimah Yacob, United States Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and China's Vice-President Wang Qishan were among the 300 foreign guests at the ceremony.

Mr Yoon's inauguration comes at a time of rising tensions on the Korean peninsula, with North Korea having conducted 15 missile tests since January, while nuclear talks with the US have remained in deadlock since 2019.

The new South Korean leader has offered to present "an audacious plan that will vastly strengthen North Korea's economy and improve the quality of life for its people", if the regime "genuinely embarks on a process to complete denuclearisation".

"North Korea's nuclear weapons programme is a threat - and not just to our security or that of North-east Asia," he said. "The door to dialogue will remain open so that we can peacefully resolve this threat."

Mr Yoon was elected in March promising to restore fairness to a nation disappointed with the previous administration's double standards and policy failures, such as the inability to curb sky-rocketing property prices and create quality jobs for young people.

He has promised to strengthen South Korea's military alliance with the US and align more closely with Washington's diplomacy, as well as improve soured ties with Japan and recalibrate relations with China.

He is also widely expected to adopt a tougher stance towards North Korea than his dovish predecessor, Moon Jae-in, who staked most of his political capital on a peace policy focused on engagement with the North.

South Korea, as the 10th-largest economy in the world, must "take on a greater role befitting our stature as a global leader" and strive to protect and expand universal values and international norms based on freedom and respect for human rights, he said.

Mr Yoon will be the first president to work from the up and rising Yongsan district in Seoul, instead of the more secluded Blue House at the foot of a mountain.

The former prosecutor-general moved his office to the former Defence Ministry building to be closer to the people.

Cheong Wa Dae, the office and residence for South Korean presidents for the past 74 years, is now open to the public instead.

Mr Yoon began his five-year term at midnight, taking over as commander-in-chief of the military and receiving a briefing from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

He returned to his office after the inauguration to hold separate meetings with foreign envoys.

He has also received letters from three leaders - US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The US envoy, Mr Emhoff, the husband of Vice-President Kamala Harris, said Mr Biden's letter contained his will to work closely with Mr Yoon over the next five years. Mr Biden will meet Mr Yoon when he visits Seoul next week.

In talks with Japan's Mr Hayashi, Mr Yoon said he is looking forward to meeting Mr Kishida soon and working with him to improve ties between the two countries.

China's Mr Wang conveyed an invitation from President Xi for Mr Yoon to visit China and suggested five ways for the two countries to deepen future ties as the two sides mark 30 years of bilateral relations. In response, Mr Yoon said he understands "China's will in placing great importance on Korea-China relations".