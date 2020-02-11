President Xi says coronavirus prevention, control work reaping positive results

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday (Feb 11) that China's prevention and control work on the new coronavirus is having positive results, and the country will win the battle against the virus, state media reported.

China will be more prosperous after the battle against the virus is won, the report cited Xi as saying.

The country reported 108 more deaths on Tuesday, taking the total toll to 1,016.

There were 2,478 new confirmed cases on the mainland on Feb 10, down from 3,062 on the previous day, bringing the total to 42,638, the National Health Commission said.