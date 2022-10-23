President Xi looks set to bend retirement age rule for decision-making Politburo

BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has a proclivity for surprises and departing from tradition, appears set to bend the unwritten age limit of 68 for incumbent and new members of the Communist Party of China’s (CPC) decision-making Politburo at the start of a new term.

Members of the elite body will be elected on Sunday by the 205 full members and 171 alternate members of the CPC’s new Central Committee at its first plenary session.

Only full members can be elected to the Politburo and the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee - the pinnacle of power in China.

There were three names on the new Central Committee list who are older than 68: President Xi, 69; People’s Liberation Army (PLA) General Zhang Youxia, 72; and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, 69.

General Zhang is the oldest in the new committee, which has more than 30 members from the PLA and paramilitary People’s Armed Police.

He could be re-elected as vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) and retain his Politburo seat on Sunday.

The CMC is China’s military high command, chaired by President Xi and supported by two vice-chairmen and four members responsible for over two million active personnel in the PLA.

General Zhang’s reappointment to the CMC will not come as a surprise. The other vice-chairman, General Xu Qiliang, 72, was left off the Central Committee list, signalling that he is retiring. The same goes for two of the four members - Defence Minister Wei Fenghe, 68, and Chief of Joint Staff Li Zuocheng, 69.

The remaining two members - Navy Admiral Miao Hua, 67, and General Zhang Shengmin, 64 – have been re-elected into the new Central Committee. Both are political commissars and so, it is likely that only one of them will be promoted to become vice-chairman.

General Zhang is one of very few generals in the PLA who have combat experience. He is a veteran of the 1979 Sino-Vietnamese War and is close to Mr Xi.