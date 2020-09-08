President Xi Jinping says China acted openly and transparently on Covid-19

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday (Sept 8) China acted in an open and transparent manner on the Covid-19 outbreak and that it had taken concrete efforts that helped save tens of millions of lives around the world during the pandemic.

Mr Xi, speaking at a ceremony honouring role models during the country's fight against the disease, said China is the first major economy to return to growth during the pandemic - a fact he said demonstrates the country's strong abilities and vitality.

