President Xi Jinping says China acted openly and transparently on Covid-19

Chinese President Xi Jinping said China is the first major economy to return to growth during the pandemic.
Chinese President Xi Jinping said China is the first major economy to return to growth during the pandemic.
BEIJING (REUTERS) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday (Sept 8) China acted in an open and transparent manner on the Covid-19 outbreak and that it had taken concrete efforts that helped save tens of millions of lives around the world during the pandemic.

Mr Xi, speaking at a ceremony honouring role models during the country's fight against the disease, said China is the first major economy to return to growth during the pandemic - a fact he said demonstrates the country's strong abilities and vitality.

 
 

