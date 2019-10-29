President Xi aims to show openness, boost confidence in economy with appearance at Shanghai expo: Experts

BEIJING - President Xi Jinping will attend the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai next week for the second year in a row, which has led experts to say the move is meant to send a clear message on China's commitment to openness as well as shore up confidence in its economy.

Mr Xi's appearance at CIIE, where he will also deliver a keynote speech at the opening ceremony on Nov 5, will come less than two weeks before he is due to travel to Chile for the Apec summit meetings.

In Santiago, the Chinese leader and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, are widely expected to ink a "phase one" trade agreement that experts hope will ratchet down tensions between the world's two largest economies.

China's Vice-Commerce Minister Wang Bingnan told a news briefing on Tuesday (Oct 29) that Mr Xi's attendance at CIIE showed the "high importance" that Beijing was putting on the event.

"It is an important measure to show China's initiative to open its market to the world," said Mr Wang, adding that it also showed China's support for the multilateral trading system and trade liberalisation.

The brainchild of Mr Xi, this is the second edition of the annual trade fair. Last year, in a speech at its opening, Mr Xi announced that Shanghai would expand its trade zone, create a new Nasdaq board and boost integration of the Yangtze River Delta.

With the CIIE coming so close to the Apec summit, Mr Xi is expected to "demonstrate openness, and pave the way for a possible deal (with the US) at the Apec summit", said Dr Wang Huiyao, president of the Beijing-based Centre for China and Globalisation think-tank.

At Tuesday's briefing, Commerce Ministry officials also sought to sell China's domestic market as an attractive destination for foreign businesses.

"China's (market) demands and increasing imports will become a important engine for growth of the world economy and trade," said Mr Ren Hongbing, China's Assistant Commerce Minister.

This year, Beijing has taken a number of measures to "optimise the business environment" for foreign companies.

Last week, it passed legislation aimed at levelling the playing field for foreign companies in China. It has also said that it will scrap ownership limits for foreign investors in the financial sector in 2020, a year earlier than planned.

Professor Wang Yiwei of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade said China is trying to transform from being the world's factory, to the world's market.

"China wants to buy from the world. For Xi to attend (the expo) a second year in a row, it shows that China is very serious about this," he said.

Officials also said at the briefing that this year's fair will be larger than last year's, which attracted over 3,600 companies from 172 countries, and led to US$57.8 billion in deals inked.

This year, heads of state from France, Greece, Jamaica and Serbia have confirmed they will attend. Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing will also be leading a delegation to Shanghai.

But, despite the claims from Chinese officials, the reception from foreign countries this year seems "lukewarm", reflecting the flagging confidence in the Chinese market as it grapples with downward economic pressure and the effects of the trade war, said Associate Professor Alfred Wu of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

Last year's edition had 82 exhibiting countries, compared to only 64 this year. And while the 15 "countries of honour" this year include developed economies like France and Italy, they lack the heft of their predecessors last year, which included the United Kingdom and Germany.

"Xi going to the CIIE again is also about confidence - to shore up confidence in trade and investment in China," said Prof Wu.