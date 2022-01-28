President Halimah Yacob to visit China for opening of Winter Olympics

BEIJING - Singapore President Halimah Yacob will be among dignitaries visiting China next week to attend the Winter Olympics opening ceremony, China's foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday (Jan 28).

This is Madam Halimah's first overseas working visit since the pandemic started.

Other dignitaries include Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Princess Sirindhorn of Thailand.

"From Feb 4 to 6, President Xi Jinping will attend the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony. He will host a welcome banquet and conduct bilateral activities with foreign heads of state, heads of government, royalty and heads of international organisations that are in China to attend the opening ceremony," said foreign ministry spokesman Hua Chunying.

The Winter Olympics will take place from Feb 4 to Feb 20. The Chinese capital is the only city in the world to stage both the winter and summer Games.

There are no athletes representing Singapore at this year's Winter Games.