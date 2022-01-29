President Halimah to visit China for opening of Winter Olympics

Singapore President Halimah Yacob will be among dignitaries visiting China next week to attend the Winter Olympics opening ceremony, China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement yesterday.

This is Madam Halimah's first overseas working visit since the pandemic started. She will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

Other dignitaries at the opening ceremony will include Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand.

"From Feb 4 to Feb 6, President Xi Jinping will attend the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

"He will host a welcome banquet and conduct bilateral activities with foreign heads of state, heads of government, royalty and heads of international organisations who are in China to attend the ceremony," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying.

Madam Halimah will be accompanied on the working visit by Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, and Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling, as well as government officials, said a statement from Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Winter Olympics will take place from Feb 4 to Feb 20. The Chinese capital is the only city in the world to stage both the Winter and Summer Games.

There are no athletes representing Singapore at the Winter Games.

