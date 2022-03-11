President Halimah, PM Lee congratulate South Korea's President-Elect Yoon Suk-Yeol

Singapore's President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written congratulatory letters to Mr Yoon Suk-yeol on his election as president of South Korea.

In her letter to President-elect Yoon, Madam Halimah said: "I am confident that relations between Singapore and the Republic of Korea will continue to grow and strengthen in the years ahead."

She was heartened that the Vaccinated Travel Lane between the two countries which started on Nov 15, 2021, has made good progress and provided quarantine-free travel for our peoples, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs press statement released on Friday (March 11).

Madam Halimah noted that despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, Singapore and South Korea have worked closely to advance cooperation on the bilateral and multilateral fronts.

"Our countries are natural partners and share a similar outlook on many important regional and international issues," she said.

"I wish you every success as you lead and unite the Korean people. I look forward to your early visit to Singapore at a mutually convenient time," she added.

In PM Lee's letter to Mr Yoon, he said: "Your victory reflects the confidence that the people of the Republic of Korea have in your leadership and your vision for the country."

Singapore and South Korea have deep and long-standing ties, with robust economic links and close cooperation across diverse fields, Mr Lee said, noting that the two countries face many similar challenges such as an ageing population, the need to restructure the economies, and to equip the people to thrive in the digital age.

Despite the pandemic, both side have worked closely to safeguard supply chain connectivity, deepen cooperation in the digital economy and restore cross-border travel, Mr Lee said.

"Singapore and the Republic of Korea are also like-minded partners on regional and international issues, including the importance of a peaceful Korean Peninsula and an open international trading system," he said.

"I look forward to working with you to further broaden and deepen our bilateral relations as well as to strengthen the strong partnership between Asean and the Republic of Korea," he added.