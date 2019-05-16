President Halimah meets Chinese leaders

President Halimah Yacob meeting Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing yesterday. Earlier in the day, she met Mr Wang Huning, Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party's Central Committee Secretariat, at Diaoyutai, the state guesthouse.

In a post on her Facebook page, Madam Halimah said: "At both meetings, we welcomed the positive momentum in high-level exchanges and cooperation between Singapore and China. We looked forward to greater collaboration in areas that draw on both countries' strengths... We also reaffirmed the importance of an open and inclusive rules-based multilateral trading order."