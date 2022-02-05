President Halimah attends opening ceremony

Singapore President Halimah Yacob yesterday attended the Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

In an Instagram post by Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Madam Halimah could be seen dressed in a black coat and fur trimmed gloves while watching proceedings at the "Bird's Nest" National Stadium.

The Singapore president arrived in Beijing on Thursday evening.

"I look forward to viewing the opening ceremony tomorrow evening, and having fruitful discussions with Premier Li Keqiang and President Xi Jinping at the upcoming bilateral meetings," she wrote in a Facebook post.

Madam Halimah will be meeting the Chinese leaders during the weekend. Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Mr Xi has not met in person with any foreign leader despite a packed travel schedule in 2019.

China has implemented some of the world's strictest restrictions as part of measures to deal with the pandemic and is the last major world economy still pursuing a "zero Covid-19" policy.

The Olympics are taking place within a bubble, with participants confined to a "closed loop" with no access to the general public. There are no Singapore athletes competing at these Games.

Madam Halimah is among 30 dignitaries who attended the opening of the Games. Others include Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

She is accompanied by Dr Balakrishnan, Senior Minister of State for National Development and Foreign Affairs Sim Ann, and Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, and Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling.

Dr Balakrishnan yesterday met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and both ministers exchanged views on "regional and international developments", Dr Balakrishnan wrote in a Facebook post.

"Singapore and China share a unique special relationship due to extensive economic, cultural and people-to-people ties," he said in the late afternoon post, adding that both countries will find ways to deepen cooperation.

A Chinese foreign ministry statement said both men touched on developments regarding the South China Sea, Sino-US relations and other issues in the Asia Pacific region, including Myanmar.