Prescription of ADHD medication on the rise among young people in South Korea

SEOUL – The number of South Korean teenagers turning to ADHD medication as “smart pills” is on the rise, a government report showed on Jan 11 , raising concerns that the drugs are being misused for academic performance rather than medical need.

The number of patients aged 19 and under who were prescribed the ADHD medication from January through September 2025 surpassed the total number of the same group for all of 2024, according to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety’s latest report on monthly prescription trends for medical narcotics.

The ministry reported that a total of 113,263 male patients under 19 were prescribed methylphenidate in the first three quarters of 2025 , which is 6 per cent higher than the total number for all of 2024, which stood at 107,267.

Among female patients aged 19 and under, 49,209 were prescribed the medication during the same period in 2025 , also surpassing the total for all of 2024, which stood at 45,764.

Methylphenidate is a central nervous system stimulant that works by increasing attention and concentration, reducing impulsive and hyperactive behaviour, as well as managing certain sleep disorders. Side effects include decreased appetite, dizziness and weight loss.

The medication can be misused by South Korean students and parents seeking to boost concentration and academic performance.

Between 2007 and 2024, methylphenidate prescriptions were highest among teenagers and those in the highest income bracket, according to data from the National Health Insurance Service.

The data also showed that prescriptions were concentrated in Gangnam, Seocho and Bundang – Seoul’s affluent districts known for a cut-throat educational landscape.

Amid rising cases of misuse, health authorities had stepped up efforts to curb abuse by cracking down on illegal advertising and sales of the medication ahead of the annual national Suneung college admissions exam in November, while also monitoring medical institutions suspected of facilitating misuse.

In 2026 , the ministry plans to strengthen enforcement against the misuse of medical narcotics by using artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK