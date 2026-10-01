Pre-emptive cybersecurity laws enforced in Japan amid rising threats

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The country is facing growing cyberattack threats, which are becoming more sophisticated and faster than ever.

TOKYO – Laws enabling pre-emptive cybersecurity measures aimed at neutralising hostile servers came into force in Japan on Oct 1 to address growing cyberattack threats before they cause damage.

The laws, enacted in May 2025, allow police and the Self-Defence Forces to access such servers to prevent attacks, which are becoming more sophisticated and faster than ever, to protect critical infrastructure.

Operators of key infrastructure, including power plants and railways, will be obliged to report cyber breaches to the government.

A public-private cybersecurity consultative body was also launched for closer coordination in sharing threat information and devising response measures.

“The addition of neutralisation measures will allow us to respond practically to cyberattacks targeting our country,” Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in a social media post on Sept 30.

When the government receives information on a cyberattack or a report of an imminent attack from businesses such as a core infrastructure operator, it will discuss whether to take neutralisation measures, at the National Security Council if necessary.

The Japan Active Cyber Defence Oversight Commission, an independent body headed by former chief of the Sapporo High Court Hiroko Kondo, will give final permission for pre-emptive measures.

The body was established to ensure proper use of communications data, implementation of remote access and neutralisation measures.

The government plans to launch the full-scale measures to constantly monitor communications in 2027, aiming to strengthen its cyber defence capabilities to levels on par with those of other major countries. KYODO NEWS