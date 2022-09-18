Powerful earthquake hits south-east Taiwan, tsunami warning issued

TAIPEI - A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the sparsely populated southeastern part of Taiwan on Sunday, the island’s weather bureau said, causing damage including derailed train carriages, and sparking tsunami warnings.

The weather bureau said the epicentre was in Taitung county, and followed a 6.4 magnitude temblor on Saturday evening in the same area, which caused no casualties.

The US Geological Survey measured the quake at a magnitude 7.2 and at a depth of 10km.

Taiwan media said a low-rise building housing a convenience store collapsed and rescue work had begun to free those inside.

At least one building collapsed in the town of Yuli according to Taiwan’s semi-official Central News Agency (CNA).

Video posted by CNA showed panicked residents running towards the building which had caved in on itself and sent up a thick cloud of dust.

The Taiwan Railways Administration said three carriages came off the rails at Dongli station in eastern Taiwan after part of the platform canopy collapsed, and the roughly 20 passengers aboard had been evacuated.

The US Tsunami Warning Centre issued a warning in Taiwan after the tremor.

It said hazardous tsunami waves were possible within 300km (190 miles) of the epicentre along the coasts of Taiwan.

Japan’s weather agency issued a warning for tsunami waves of 1 metre for part of Okinawa prefecture following the earthquake.

The China Earthquake Network Centre said tremors were clearly felt in coastal areas including Fujian, Guangdong, Jiangsu and Shanghai.

The quake could be felt across Taiwan, the weather bureau said.

Buildings shook briefly in the capital Taipei. Science parks in the southern cities of Tainan and Kaohsiung, home to major semiconductor factories, said there was no impact on operations.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999. REUTERS, AFP