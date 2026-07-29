Power outages, heat prompt evacuees to stay in cars after Japan quake

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Thousands of evacuees remained at over 400 shelters in the prefecture on July 29, with some shelters were not opened due to power and water outages.

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TOKYO – Power outages and scorching heat are compounding the struggles of residents after a powerful earthquake rocked south-western Japan, forcing some to spend the night without air-conditioning and others to seek shelter in their own cars.

A day after around 10,000 people were evacuated following a magnitude 7.1 earthquake in Kumamoto Prefecture and nearby areas, thousands remained at over 400 shelters in the prefecture on July 29 . Some shelters were not opened due to power and water outages.

Japan’s weather agency expects high temperatures in the prefecture, which could reach 40 deg C, with officials urging caution against heatstroke.

Tetsuo Ishioka, 79, chose to spend the night in his car.

He said: “It was tough not being able to stretch my legs. I wasn’t sure if I slept or not.”

When the region was hit by powerful earthquakes in 2016, health problems resulting from sleeping in cars became a major issue.

Staying inside cars can ensure privacy but experts warn of the risk of “economy class syndrome”, in which blood clots form due to long hours in the same position.

The city of Kumamoto allowed residents to spend the night in their cars in two designated parking lots at public facilities, in addition to about 180 shelters on July 28 .

A woman in her 50s also slept in her car because she did not want others to see her take medication for her chronic illness.

She said she was satisfied with the private space in the car, but added: “I’m worried about how quickly gasoline is running out.”

The latest major quake to strike Japan registered the maximum 7 on the country’s seismic intensity scale and was followed by nearly 200 aftershocks as at midday on July 29.

Yatsushiro, one of the hardest-hit areas, opened approximately 60 shelters, though some districts were without electricity and water.

At one of the shelters, air conditioning was temporarily turned off.

“It was so hot in the shelter, so we spent the night outside,” said Masaharu Tsukada, 69, who evacuated with his wife and granddaughter of elementary school age. Around 20 others did the same.

In Tokyo, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi vowed to make sure that necessary supplies are delivered to quake-hit areas as authorities combed through debris and assessed the damage and devastation wrought by yet another earthquake. KYODO NEWS