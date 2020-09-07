Power cuts, evacuation as typhoon hits south Japan

Typhoon Haishen lashed Japan's southern island of Kyushu yesterday, cutting power to tens of thousands of homes and prompting the authorities to call for some 1.8 million people to evacuate.

The centre of the storm was tracking close to the coast of Kagoshima prefecture in Kyushu yesterday evening, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

It was not clear if it would make landfall in Kyushu or remain just off the coast as it heads towards South Korea.

The authorities urged evacuation for people in areas across seven prefectures in southern Japan, public broadcaster NHK said, adding that the storm had cut power to about 180,000 homes.

Public transport services were all stopped in the affected prefectures.

Companies including Toyota Motor and Canon said they planned to shutter factories.

The typhoon was forecast to sustain winds of up to 216kmh by today, the meteorological agency said, and was forecast to approach the Goto Islands west of Nagasaki in the early hours of this morning.

The storm, if it stays on its present track, will be the second typhoon to hit South Korea in less than a week.

Typhoon Maysak swept across the Korean peninsula last Thursday, leaving at least two dead and thousands temporarily without power.

