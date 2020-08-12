Post-recovery Wuhan gradually regains its rhythm

WUHAN • Revellers dancing at an electronic music festival, long lines at breakfast stands, gridlocked traffic - the scenes in coronavirus ground zero Wuhan these days would have been unthinkable in January.

Recovery in the capital city of China's central Hubei province after a 76-day lockdown was lifted in April has brought life back onto its streets.

The queues snaking outside breakfast stands are a far cry from the terrified crowds that lined up at hospitals in the first weeks after the city was quarantined in January to curb the spread of Covid-19.

But business remains slow in the city of 11 million where the coronavirus was first detected late last year.

Many of the people first found to be infected worked at the Huanan Seafood Market. It still stands empty behind blue barriers. Some vendors have reopened their stalls elsewhere.

Wuhan has also had time to look back on its trauma, though only some memories make it into the official narrative. At a pandemic-themed exhibition, families peer through glass at autographed hazmat suits used by medical workers at the height of Wuhan's outbreak, in an attempt to document an unprecedented period in the city's history.

Residents appreciate the city's recovery. "Now I enjoy every day as if it were the last," said Ms Hu Fenglian.

In another part of China, the authorities have found the coronavirus on the packaging of imported frozen seafood that arrived from the north-eastern port city of Dalian, which recently battled a surge of cases, the local government said yesterday.

The virus was found on the outer packaging of frozen seafood bought by three companies in Yantai, a port city in eastern Shandong province. The Yantai city government did not say where the seafood originated from.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS