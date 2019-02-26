Possible end to Korean War at summit: South

The second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Hanoi this week holds little promise for a final deal on ridding North Korea of nuclear weapons, but may yield an official end to the Korean War.

Speaking on Sunday in Washington, Mr Trump referred to his "very, very good relationship" with Mr Kim. But he played down expectations of a major breakthrough in the North's denuclearisation or of sanctions relief for Pyongyang, saying that he would be happy as long as North Korea maintained its pause on weapons testing.

But the two leaders might declare a formal end to the 1950 to 1953 Korean War during their summit this week, South Korea said yesterday.

A peace declaration would be the first step towards a treaty to replace the ceasefire among the US-led United Nations forces, North Korea and China.

