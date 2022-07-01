Ports close in China's island province of Hainan as tropical storm Chaba looms

Chaba originated in the South China Sea and is expected to reach southern China imminently. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM ZOOM.EARTH
Updated
Published
19 min ago

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - Local authorities in China's Hainan province on Friday (July 1) announced the closure of three ports as tropical storm Chaba moves towards the southern island.

In an official statement, the transportation and shipping authority in the provincial capital of Haikou said that the island's Haikou Xiuying port, Xinhai Port, and Railway South Port will close from July 1, and is expected to re-open on July 4.

Chaba originated in the South China Sea and is expected to reach southern China imminently.

On Thursday, the authorities in Hong Kong raised a typhoon warning, just as Chinese president Xi Jinping arrived in the city to commemorate the 25th anniversary of its handover from Britain.

Earlier this week, China's National Defence General Office issued a level 4 emergency response and sent two working groups to the southern Guangdong province in the Guangxi region to assist and guide typhoon prevention work, according to Chinese state media.

More On This Topic
Typhoon may be forming ahead of Hong Kong handover anniversary
Air pollution can mean more, or fewer, typhoons: Study

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top