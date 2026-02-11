Popularity of Japan anime characters in China unaffected by strained ties

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Chinese fans of Japanese-originated anime say their devotion is “a source of spiritual fulfilment”.

TOKYO – Strained Sino-Japanese relations over Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remarks in November on a Taiwan contingency seem to have had little effect on young Chinese lovers of Japanese animation and video games, with long queues formed at character goods shops in China.

The country’s market for Japanese-originated anime and game culture – known as “erciyuan” in Chinese, meaning two-dimensional – almost doubled in five years to 597.7 billion yuan (S$109 billion) in 2024, according to iiMedia Research. The figure is expected to grow further to 834.4 billion yuan in 2029.

“Devoted fan activities are a source of spiritual fulfilment,” a 21-year-old female college student dressed as the main character of the Japanese anime Black Butler said in late December at a Shanghai shopping mall that houses stores selling a variety of Japanese anime items.

“The deterioration of Sino-Japanese relations doesn’t have any impact because we can watch our favourites on video streaming sites,” she added.

Relations between Japan and China are at their lowest in years after Ms Takaichi’s remarks that an attack on Taiwan could constitute a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan, potentially prompting its Self-Defence Forces to act in support of the United States, infuriating Beijing.

China, which claims the self-ruled island as its territory and sees the Taiwan issue as a purely “internal affair”, has come up with a series of anti-Japanese economic measures , including a limited number for the entertainment industry.

However, an industry source implied such measures will have little effect, as so many local Chinese companies are involved in the sale of Japanese intellectual property-related products, such as anime and games.

Completely excluding the business could “deal a major blow to those Chinese firms”, the source said. “(But) it’s unrealistic (for them) to do that.”

While characters from Japanese anime such as Haikyu!! and Jujutsu Kaisen enjoy enduring popularity in the Chinese market, China is developing its own domestic character business with the aim of becoming a cultural powerhouse.

In recent years, animation and games originating from China, such as the anime Fei Ren Zai, which was aired in Japan, and romance simulation games for women, have been on the rise, fuelling competition between Japanese and Chinese businesses in the market. KYODO NEWS