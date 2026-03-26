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Popularity of ‘energy bars for the nose’ among South Korean students sparks concern over lung damage

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The products, often marketed on social media as “energy bars” for the nose, are small, portable inhalers designed to be used directly through the nostrils.

The products, often marketed on social media as “energy bars” for the nose, are small, portable inhalers designed to be used directly through the nostrils.

PHOTO: THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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SEOUL – A nasal inhalation product promoted to students as a quick way to boost concentration is gaining traction in South Korea, raising safety concerns after the authorities found some versions contain substances linked to lung damage and allergic reactions.

The products, often marketed on social media as “energy bars” for the nose, are small, portable inhalers designed to be used directly through the nostrils. They have become popular among teenagers, particularly exam-takers, on claims of enhancing focus and warding off drowsiness.

A review by the Korea Consumer Agency of 10 products sold online found that some contained potentially harmful compounds.

Among them was vitamin E acetate, an oil-based substance that may accumulate in the lungs and impair oxygen exchange when inhaled. The compound has been restricted in liquid e-cigarettes due to similar health risks and has not been verified as safe for inhalation.

The agency also identified allergenic substances, including linalool and limonene, in multiple products at levels exceeding disclosure thresholds, raising additional concerns over possible irritation and adverse reactions.

Despite containing ingredients comparable to those used in cosmetics or household chemical products, the inhalers are classified and sold as general consumer goods or home-use devices. This regulatory gap allows them to bypass stricter safety standards typically applied to inhalable or chemical-based products.

Online marketing has further fuelled their spread, with advertisements emphasising unverified functional claims such as improved concentration and reduced fatigue, while largely omitting information on potential health risks. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.