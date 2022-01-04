Popular HK news site closes, says Stand News' fate the 'trigger point'

HONG KONG • Hong Kong independent online publication Citizen News said yesterday that its decision to shut down was triggered by the closure of a pro-democracy media outlet last week.

Stand News, a prominent pro-democracy news site, closed last week after 200 police officers raided its newsroom, froze its assets and arrested seven people on suspicion of conspiring to publish seditious material.

Citizen News said yesterday that it will cease operations from today, describing the media environment in the city as "deteriorating", and citing the need to ensure the safety of its staff.

"The decision was made within a short period of time. The trigger point was the fate of Stand News," Mr Chris Yeung, chief writer at Citizen News and former president of the Hong Kong Journalists Association, told reporters. He added that they could not rule out that they "might be exposed to some risks".

"We have been trying our best not to violate any laws but we can no longer see clearly the lines of law enforcement and we can no longer feel safe to work," said Mr Yeung, who is also Citizen News' co-founder.

Citizen News was one of the most popular online news outlets in Hong Kong with more than 800,000 social media followers. The crowdfunded non-partisan platform was founded in 2017 by a group of veteran journalists.

Mr Yeung said the Citizen News newsroom had not been contacted by law enforcement but it decided to close based on what it saw was happening to the media.

Outspoken tabloid Apple Daily collapsed last year after its assets were frozen and key leaders were arrested under a new national security law over the content it published.

Hong Kong's government denies targeting the media and curbing freedoms in the global financial hub.

The Hong Kong Journalists Association said yesterday it was "deeply saddened and sorry" to hear of the Citizen News closure.

"Reputed as Asia's world city, free flow of information and the freedom of press are indispensable for Hong Kong," the group wrote.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE