Pope: N-arms use a crime against mankind, nature

HIROSHIMA • Pope Francis yesterday brought his campaign to abolish nuclear weapons to the only two cities ever hit by atomic bombs, calling the possession of such arms indefensibly perverse and immoral and their use a crime against mankind and nature.

He visited Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan, both seared in the world's collective consciousness after the bombs dropped there by the United States in August 1945 in an effort to end World War II.

"Here, in an incandescent burst of lightning and fire, so many men and women, so many dreams and hopes, disappeared, leaving behind only shadows and silence," Pope Francis said at Hiroshima's Peace Memorial.

Ms Yoshiko Kajimoto, who was 14 at the time, recalled "people walking side by side like ghosts, people whose whole body was so burnt that I could not tell the difference between men and women, their hair standing on end, their faces swollen to double size, their lips hanging loose, with both hands held out with burnt skin hanging from them".

"No one in this world can imagine such a scene of hell," she said.

More than 100,000 people died instantly in the two attacks and about 400,000 others died in subsequent months, years and decades of radiation sickness or illnesses.

"With deep conviction, I wish once more to declare that the use of atomic energy for purposes of war is today, more than ever, a crime not only against the dignity of human beings but against any possible future for our common home," said the Pope. "The use of atomic energy for purposes of war is immoral, so too the possession of nuclear weapons is immoral."

Earlier in Nagasaki, he restated his support for a 2017 treaty to ban nuclear weapons that was agreed by nearly two-thirds of UN members but opposed by big nuclear powers. "Our world is marked by a perverse dichotomy that tries to defend and ensure stability and peace through a sense of security sustained by a mentality of fear and mistrust," he said, adding that resources spent on the "arms race" should be used for development and protection of the environment.

"In a world where millions of children and families live in inhumane conditions, the money squandered and the fortunes made through the manufacture, upgrading, maintenance and sale of ever more destructive weapons are an affront crying out to heaven," he said.

