Pompeo warns China over US journalists in HK

WASHINGTON • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has warned China against interfering with US journalists working in Hong Kong, in an escalating row over press freedom and other issues.

"It has recently come to my attention that the Chinese government has threatened to interfere with the work of American journalists in Hong Kong," Mr Pompeo said on Sunday.

"These journalists are members of a free press, not propaganda cadres." He did not explicitly criticise China, nor did he give specific examples, but his remarks are the latest US response after Beijing expelled more than a dozen American reporters.

"Any decision impinging on Hong Kong's autonomy and freedoms... would inevitably impact our assessment of 'one country, two systems' and the status of the territory," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE