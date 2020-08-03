Pompeo slams HK decision to put off polls

Hong Kong's decision to postpone the upcoming Legislative Council (Legco) elections has drawn condemnation from the United States.

In a statement on Saturday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US "condemns the Hong Kong government's decision", and that there is "no valid reason to delay" the elections.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam last Friday postponed the Sept 6 elections by a year, citing the rise in Covid-19 cases in the city. The decision came after 12 pro-democracy candidates were disqualified from running for perceived subversive intentions and opposition to a new security law imposed by Beijing.

Urging the Hong Kong auth-orities to reconsider their decision, Mr Pompeo said the elections should be held in a way that reflects the Hong Kong people's aspirations.

"If they aren't, then regrettably, Hong Kong will continue its march towards becoming just another communist-run city in China," he said.

