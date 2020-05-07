Pompeo has no proof of lab leak: Beijing

BEIJING • China has hit back at United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over his claims that the coronavirus originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, saying he does not have any evidence.

The US attacks on China were part of an election year strategy by President Donald Trump's Republican Party ahead of this year's election, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said yesterday.

She pointed to the World Health Organisation's (WHO) assertion that the virus could not be man-made, and repeated a top Wuhan laboratory official's denial given to state media last month.

"Mr Pompeo cannot present any evidence because he does not have any," Ms Hua told a regular briefing in Beijing.

"This matter should be handled by scientists and professionals instead of politicians out of their domestic political needs."

Mr Pompeo on Sunday claimed that there was "enormous evidence" that the virus originated from a maximum-security virology laboratory in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

He has advanced the theory despite Chinese denials and a lack of consensus among US intelligence agencies examining the virus' origins.

China has come under fire over its early handling of the virus, which has pushed the global economy towards recession as it spreads around the world.

Early sympathy for China's plight has given way to increased tensions around the world, from the US and Europe to Africa and Australia, fuelled in part by aggressive reactions from China's diplomats.

Some, including Australia and the European Union, are seeking investigations into how the previously unknown pathogen made the jump from animals to humans before being discovered in Wuhan last year.

Ms Hua said China would support a review about the origins of the virus at an appropriate time.

"We will continue supporting the WHO and support looking back and summarising the experience at an appropriate time, to support global health cooperation and so we can better deal with pandemics like this in the future," she said.

"What we oppose is the presumption of guilt under the pretext of an investigation, or using the epidemic for political purposes."

Beijing's United Nations ambassador in Geneva, Mr Chen Xu, said yesterday that China will not invite international experts to investigate the source of the virus that causes the Covid-19 disease until after securing the "final victory" over the virus.

China's priority is first beating the pandemic - and second, countering the "absurd and ridiculous" US politicisation of the coronavirus, he told reporters in an online briefing.

The WHO said it is waiting on an invitation from China to take part in its investigations into the animal origins of the virus, first reported in Wuhan last December.

President Trump, a Republican, will be seeking a second four-year term in the Nov 3 election in the US.

He is expected to face off with presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG