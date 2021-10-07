Polls show low level of approval for Japan's new government

TOKYO • Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is struggling to find his footing with voters just two days after he took the top job and launched his new government, multiple polls by local media have shown.

On the lower end, the daily Asahi on Tuesday put Mr Kishida's approval rating at 45 per cent, while Mainichi put it at 49 per cent.

The more conservative-leaning Yomiuri said 56 per cent supported his government, while the Nikkei had 59 per cent.

In all the polls, support for Mr Kishida's new government was lower than that of his predecessor Yoshihide Suga's administration when it came into power last year, with the Asahi reporting a 20 percentage point difference.

"I'm aware of the polling results, but also believe that there is quite a gap depending on the company that conducted the survey," Mr Kishida said yesterday.

"Regardless, I will reflect on my actions based on these results - including the low approval ratings - and continue to work hard towards the upcoming election," he told reporters.

Political consultant Takuma Oohamazaki said the results were not surprising, given that Mr Kishida is popular within the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) but has struggled to win the support of swing voters.

"The selection of Cabinet members, which included people with a history of scandal, as well as reports of a strong influence from former premiers Shinzo Abe and Taro Aso, appears to have dampened the mood among swing voters," he added.

Although Mr Kishida's ratings are low for a fresh administration, they are still higher than the most immediate ratings for Mr Suga, who became deeply unpopular during his tenure as he struggled to contain a fifth wave of coronavirus infections exacerbated by the Delta variant.

Mr Kishida said he would dissolve the Lower House of Parliament on Oct 14, and call a general election for Oct 31, with the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and economic recovery set to become key issues.

Mr Oohamazaki said that with Mr Kishida's Cabinet likely to be exposed to criticism from the opposition during parliamentary questioning starting on Monday, approval ratings may continue to drop ahead of the elections. "I don't think that drop will impact the election results too much, but we may be looking at the ruling coalition losing about 25 to 30 seats," he said.

