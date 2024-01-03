Politicisation of trade is immoral and unsustainable, China says

BEIJING - A situation in which national security restrictions severely impede global growth due to “the politicisation of economic and trade issues” would be “immoral and unsustainable”, said China on Jan 3 after a warning by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

IMF deputy managing director Gita Gopinath said in December 2023 that if the world economy and trade fragmented into two blocs – implying predominantly the United States and Europe in the West and China and Russia in the East – global gross domestic product could be cut by 2.5 per cent to 7 per cent.

“A trade war, a science and technology war, exercises in decoupling or de-risking are, in essence, the politicisation of economic and trade issues,” said Mr Wang Wenbin, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman.

“This is immoral and unsustainable and ultimately affects the overall interests of the international community.”

The world’s two biggest economies used to be each other’s largest trading partners.

While both governments publicly oppose decoupling, China is now trading more with South-east Asia, and the US with neighbouring Canada and Mexico.

China has imposed exports curbs on a number of critical minerals, such as graphite – of which it provides 67 per cent of the global supply – citing national security concerns.

The US opposes export controls announced by China on gallium and germanium, metals used to produce semiconductors and other electronics.

Meanwhile, the US has placed its own restrictions on China, banning the export of semiconductors and the equipment to make them, also citing security concerns.

“China is willing to work with all parties to advocate inclusive economic globalisation, resolutely oppose anti-globalisation and oppose all forms of unilateralism and protectionism,” Mr Wang said. REUTERS