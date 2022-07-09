Political assassinations and attempts

TOKYO • Former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe is the first prime minister - sitting or former - to be assassinated in post-war Japan.

Nov 4, 1921: Prime Minister Takashi Hara dies after he is stabbed at Tokyo Station by a disillusioned railroad worker.

Nov 14, 1930: Prime Minister Osachi Hamaguchi is shot at Tokyo Station by an ultra-nationalist, dying of his injuries nine months later.

May 15, 1932: Eleven navy officers storm the Prime Minister's Office and fatally shoot Prime Minister Tsuyoshi Inukai in a bid to launch a coup.

July 14, 1960: Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi - Mr Abe's maternal grandfather - is stabbed six times in his left thigh and left profusely bleeding outside the Prime Minister's Office. He survives.

March 21, 1992: Liberal Democratic Party vice-president Shin Kanemaru is shot at while delivering a speech in Tochigi prefecture. He is uninjured.

May 30, 1994: A right-wing extremist fires a shot metres from Mr Morihiro Hosokawa at the lobby of a Shinjuku hotel, just a month after he stepped down as prime minister. He escapes unscathed.

April 17, 2007: Nagasaki City Mayor Iccho Itoh dies after being shot twice by a yakuza gang member while campaigning for re-election for a fourth term.

Walter Sim