Police shoot knife-wielding man at HK subway station

HONG KONG • Hong Kong police shot and critically injured a man who they said threatened officers with a knife during a stop-and-search operation in a busy subway station yesterday.

It is rare for police to shoot suspects in Hong Kong, where it is illegal for the public to carry firearms.

Officers intercepted a "suspicious" man in Sham Shui Po station but he then pulled a 15cm-long knife from his backpack, said divisional commander Chow Ngai Kong.

After giving the man a warning, a policewoman shot him and he was taken to the hospital with a stomach injury. The 55-year-old man, who has been arrested, is in critical condition.

Asked by reporters why the police fired at the man during rush hour in a crowded station, Mr Chow said their lives were under threat.

"The man was using a life-threatening sharp-edged weapon to try to attack officers at the scene," Mr Chow said.

"(The policewoman) had considered whether she had the opportunity to hit the target before she actually opened fire."

The suspect is a Hong Kong identity card holder.

