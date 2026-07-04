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Police officer in S. Korea investigated for trying to board plane with live rounds

The police officer had two bullets with him when he was about to board a plane bound for Gimpo Airport at Jeju Airport (pictured) on June 28.

SEOUL – A police officer in South Korea is under investigation for attempting to board an airplane while carrying live ammunition, Jeju Island police said on July 3 . The officer was not carrying a gun at the time.

Officials at the Jeju Seobu Police Station said they have launched a formal investigation into the officer, who is in his 30s and part of the Gyeonggi province police force. He is accused of violating the Act governing the safety management of guns, swords and explosives.

The officer had two bullets with him when he was about to board a plane bound for Gimpo Airport at Jeju Airport at around 8.40pm local time on June 28 . Airport officials at Gimpo did not find bullets in his luggage when he boarded the plane to Jeju on June 26 .

An analysis by the National Forensic Service found that the bullets were for a .38-calibre pistol, a standard-issue gun for most South Korean police officers.

The police are investigating why the officer was carrying live bullets with him. He told police that he received the bullets from his former colleague, who retired recently.

South Korea has strict regulations for individuals carrying firearms or live ammunition.

Police officers are mandated to store their personal arms at the armoury at the relevant station. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK