Police chief blasts Sha Tin violence which leaves six people seriously injured

HONG KONG - The city's police chief has condemned violent clashes between his officers and protestors on Sunday evening (July 14) that left two people in a critical condition and four in a serious state.

Another 22 people were still being treated for injuries, the Hospital Authority said on Monday morning, while police said they had made 37 arrests after the violence at New Town Plaza mall in Sha Tin.

Police commissioner Stephen Lo vowed to follow up investigations "to the very end" to bring those behind it to justice.

Of those injured, 11 were officers, including two who lost their fingers.

Mr Lo said one officer had part of a finger bitten off by a protester, while others were hit by objects hurled at them.

Speaking after visiting injured officers at a hospital in Tai Po, he said his team of officers had worked hard under immense pressure but have come under fire from the public for the way they have handled the series of protests in the city.

"When we mount an operation, they say we abuse our power to make arrests. When we stand back, they say we are setting up a trap," said Mr Lo.

Violence flared as officers had been clearing the streets and later, the shopping mall.

Organisers said some 115,000 people joined the Sha Tin rally, which is in the New Territories, on Sunday afternoon, while police put the number at 28,000.

The rally was largely peaceful, but just as it ended at about 5pm, scuffles broke out in the streets with the police using pepper spray and batons as protesters threw umbrellas and bottles at them.

The situation worsened, with some protesters and residents parked upstairs in Sha Tin Centre and Lucky Plaza throwing rubbish at the officers who were on the ground floor.

Tensions peaked at about 9.30pm when officers in riot gear entered New Town Plaza mall and tried to disperse the crowd that was still milling about there, resulting in chaos.

Related Story Hong Kong's eternal summer of discontent

Related Story Harsh truths for Hong Kong

Related Story Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth centres like Singapore, say private bankers

Opposition lawmakers and district councillors have slammed the police for their strategy, asking why they had initially blocked protesters from heading to the MTR station that is linked to the mall.

They said this would have served the purpose of dispersing the crowd, instead, riot police moved in on protesters who were trying to move towards the station and triggered the chaos.

Mr Lo responded: "When there were people breaking the law, should the police really just allow them to do so?"

Separately, Chief Executive Carrie Lam has dismissed a Financial Times report that she had offered to resign several times in recent weeks but was told by Beijing to stay and clean up the mess over the extradition Bill.

Pressure has been mounting on Mrs Lam to quit for her role in wanting to push through the controversial extradition Bill that would allow suspects to be sent from Hong Kong to other jurisdictions for trial, including the mainland where Hong Kongers fear they will not receive a fair trial.