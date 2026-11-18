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Around 540 people took part in the three-day tournament, which allegedly generated several million yen in profit from entry fees and other charges.

TOKYO – A poker venue operator and three other men have been arrested for holding an unlicensed poker tournament in western Japan in July, marking the first such arrests in the country.

Tomoki Araki, 51, and the three other men were arrested by Hyogo prefectural police between Nov 9 and 17 on charges of operating an entertainment business at a rented venue in Kobe from July 24 to 26 without permission from the prefectural public safety commission.

According to police, poker venues that operate for two or more days and generate profits above a certain threshold for organisers are considered entertainment businesses.

Around 540 people took part in the three-day tournament, which allegedly generated several million yen in profit from entry fees and other charges.

The four men, who are members of a group that calls itself the “Hyogo poker federation”, have partially denied the allegations, saying, “We thought no permit was necessary.”

Police had warned Araki and others before the tournament began that it could be illegal, and the event was interrupted when officers searched the venue on its final day.

In a post on social media platform X a few days after the tournament, organisers apologised to participants for the disruption, saying, “There was a difference in understanding of the adult entertainment business law between the police and us.” KYODO NEWS