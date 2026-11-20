Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

SHENZHEN — Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Chinese President Xi Jinping called for closer cooperation between Singapore and China amid growing global uncertainty, as they met a day after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

“Between our two countries, we have enjoyed a long standing friendship and close partnership, and the relationship has deepened even as the international environment has become more complex,” said PM Wong during their meeting in Shenzhen on Nov 20.

Xi, for his part, called on both countries to “seize the momentum of the times” by strengthening strategic communication and cooperation as rapid global changes and technological advances reshape the world.

He urged both sides to take their All-Round High-Quality Future-Oriented Partnership to new heights and better support each other’s modernisation efforts.

“We can make a positive contribution to international and regional prosperity and stability,” said Xi.

The 50-minute meeting, held at the lakeside state guesthouse Kylin Villa, was the third between the two leaders since PM Wong took office in May 2024.

PM Wong congratulated Xi on China’s successful hosting of the APEC summit, where leaders of 21 economies discussed ways to deepen regional economic integration, harness innovation and promote sustainable and inclusive growth amid rising geopolitical tensions and trade barriers.

“Our discussions were timely, especially China’s emphasis on openness, innovation, and cooperation,” he said.

At the summit, PM Wong had warned against allowing the Asia-Pacific to split into competing economic blocs and made a case for pragmatic economic cooperation in a region increasingly divided by strategic rivalry.

PM Wong also congratulated Xi on the historic trilateral summit between China, the US and Russia.

“Such dialogue is especially valuable as it contributes to greater understanding, peace and stability for the entire world,” he said.

Xi noted it was PM Wong’s second visit to China this year, a frequency that “demonstrates the high importance you attach to China–Singapore relations”. This was their third bilateral meeting since PM Wong took office in May 2024.

He said he was delighted that exchanges and cooperation between the two countries over the past year had produced tangible benefits for their people.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (second from left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (third from right) meeting in Shenzhen on Nov 20. The two leaders have also called for closer cooperation amid global uncertainty. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

The bilateral discussions came ahead of a meeting of the 22nd Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC), expected to be held in Singapore later this year. The JCBC is the highest-level bilateral mechanism for reviewing cooperation and setting the strategic direction of ties between the two countries.

On Nov 19 , Xi had hosted US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at Kylin Villa for their trilateral meeting.

The resort opened in 1997, the year Britain handed Hong Kong back to China. Xi’s father, Xi Zhongxun, spent time recuperating there in 2002.