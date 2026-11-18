Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong with Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary and President To Lam on the sidelines of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Nov 18.

SHENZHEN – Prime Minister Lawrence Wong arrived in Shenzhen on Nov 18 and held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Vietnam, Chile and Peru on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting.

“It’s been several years since I last visited, and the transformation is remarkable,” PM Wong posted on his social media.

“Shenzhen has become a vibrant hub for innovation, especially in areas like AI and robotics,” he added.

Before attending a welcome dinner for APEC leaders hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Wong held separate meetings with the three leaders who were also in Shenzhen for the summit .

His meeting with Vietnam’s Communist Party General Secretary and President To Lam came less than six months after the Vietnamese leader’s state visit to Singapore in May 2026.

Singapore and Vietnam elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March 2025, Singapore’s first with an ASEAN country.

The two countries have since been working to deepen cooperation in areas including agri-trade, renewable energy, science and technology, and human capital development. Vietnam will host APEC in 2027, while Singapore will host the forum in 2030.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong meeting President of Chile Jose Antonio Kast (second from left) on the sidelines of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Nov 18. With them are Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan (left) and Chile’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Francisco Perez Mackenna. PHOTO: ASIAONE

PM Wong also held talks with Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast, who took office in March 2026 .

The meeting follows a visit to Singapore in July by Chilean Foreign Minister Francisco Perez Mackenna, during which both sides discussed strengthening cooperation in trade, the digital economy and the green economy.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong meeting President of Peru Keiko Fujimori on the sidelines of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Nov 18. PHOTO: ASIAONE

PM Wong’s third meeting was with Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori.

Singapore and Peru have had a bilateral free trade agreement since August 2009. It was Peru’s first such agreement with an Asian country.

All four countries – Singapore, Vietnam, Chile and Peru – are members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. Singapore, Chile and Peru are also parties to the Pacific Alliance-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, which came into force in May 2025.