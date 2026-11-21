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PM Wong meets Chinese Premier Li Qiang, says over 20 agreements, initiatives to be concluded at JCBC

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong meets Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Nov 21.

BEIJING – Chinese Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang is expected to visit Singapore for the Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC), where the two countries aim to conclude more than 20 agreements and initiatives across a range of sectors, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Nov 21.

“We expect to conclude more than 20 deliverables spanning areas from trade digitalisation and financial integration to research and innovation in healthcare and education,” PM Wong said in his opening remarks at his meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Nov 21.

The JCBC is the highest-level bilateral mechanism for reviewing cooperation and setting the strategic direction of Singapore-China relations.

PM Wong also noted that the global environment has increasingly become uncertain and complex.

“It is therefore even more important that Singapore and China continue to strengthen our partnership, address common challenges and identify new areas of collaboration,” he said.

Li said: “As traditional friendly neighbours, China is willing to strengthen strategic communication with Singapore, expand practical cooperation and promote our All-round High-Quality Future-Oriented partnership to achieve more tangible results, thereby continuously enhancing the well-being of our peoples.”

Both leaders also attended the ASEAN-China Summit in Manila on Nov 16, where PM Wong called for closer cooperation to strengthen regional peace and stability, deepen economic integration and harness emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Li, meanwhile, reaffirmed China’s commitment to multilateralism and free trade despite growing international trade restrictions, and urged ASEAN and China to expand cooperation.

After the bilateral meeting, Li hosted PM Wong and his delegation for lunch at Diaoyutai. The Singapore delegation included Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs Sim Ann, Minister of State for Manpower and Energy, Trade and Industry Foo Cexiang and Member of Parliament Hamid Razak.

The Diaoyutai State Guesthouse is a historic diplomatic complex in western Beijing that has hosted foreign leaders and dignitaries for decades. Built on the grounds of a former imperial retreat, it has been used for high-level diplomatic meetings since 1959.

The meeting came a day after PM Wong met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen on Nov 20, where both leaders called for closer bilateral cooperation amid growing global uncertainty. Singapore and China also announced the launch of negotiations to further upgrade their free trade agreement.

PM Wong was in Shenzhen for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Nov 19, hosted by Xi.

PM Wong also met Beijing Party Secretary Yin Li on Nov 20. The two last met when Yin visited Singapore in February 2026 .

In a social media post, PM Wong said Yin had briefed him on Beijing’s transformation, including the rapid development of Tongzhou District and plans for closer integration of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

“These developments open up exciting opportunities for cooperation, from technology and innovation to sustainable development and education,” he wrote on Facebook.